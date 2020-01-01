Yanga SC hold onto Morrison’s work permit despite government intervention

The former Orlando Pirates star made a controversial move from Timu Ya Wananchi to archrivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi in August

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have declined to release Bernard Morrison’s work permit even after the government’s efforts to secure it.

Morrison’s controversial move to Simba SC after the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) ruled he was free to secure another club, was not received well by Yanga who have not handed over the critical document to Simba yet.

“We have Morrison’s work permit. We received guests from the Ministry of Labour who came with a letter demanding Morrison's work permit but we have told them we cannot hand it over to them,” Yanga’s media officer Hassan Bumbuli told Mwanaspoti.

“Morrison is our player and we are not done with him yet.

“They have walked past our coaches here on their way out. We are wondering because we have never been asked to return work permits of players.

“We have been doing it voluntarily. Why are they coming for Morrison's? What influence has he got?

“We are not declining to get back his permit. Even Simba have written to us through a letter and via online correspondences but we have made it clear to them that we are not done with Morrison.”

The Ghanaian has already played and scored for Simba in the build-up match against Vital’ O of Burundi as his transfer continues to generate questions and heat.

Meanwhile, new Yanga winger Farid Mussa has spoken about Simba’s full-backs Mohammed ‘Tshabalala’ Hussein and Shomari Kapombe and their qualities.

“We who are playing against [Mohammed] Hussein are the ones who know how good he is. He is a good passer but I do not see him scoring from his position on the pitch,” Mussa told the same outlet. If he has to score he has got to do more than he has been doing.

“Look at [Shomari] Kapombe. His work is incredible because he can do a lot of things that are not expected. He can pass, he defends well and can also score.

“These things are not done by many people.

“Everyone is good but what makes the difference is how each tries to differentiate himself from the rest. One has to do more in order for your work to be loved by people who watch you.”

The Taifa Stars forward signed for Timu Ya Wananchi from Tenerife CD of