'Yanga SC have chance to wrestle the VPL title from Simba SC' - Tshishimbi

The Wananchi skipper is full of confidence they still have an opportunity to win the trophy despite trailing their rivals

Yanga SC captain Papy Tshishimbi has warned arch-rivals Simba SC over the Vodacom (VPL) title race.

Tshishimbi believes Yanga stand a chance to win the title despite lying third with 16 points fewer than their opponents, who lead the VPL standings after matchday 20 with 50 points.

The Congolese star also stated they will fight to win the as the tournament enters the Round of 16.

“We still have the chance to compete against Simba in the league and wrestle the title from them," Tshishimbi told Mwanaspoti.

“We are also well-positioned in the FA Cup tournament and our opponents should not relax and think the title race is settled.

“It is far from over.”

The Wananchi have two games in hand.

On his expected move in the future, the midfielder revealed he would like to play away from 's record champions someday. He joined Yanga in August 2017 and has been a key member of the starting team since then.

“Every footballer has got a dream and I am not an exception. I have a dream of playing for a bigger team in a different league sometimes in the future but for now, my energy and focus are on how to help Yanga,” he stated.

“When that time comes, I will let everyone know but for now, I have a running contract which I have to serve with energy and focus.”

When Yanga lost 3-0 to Kagera Sugar in what was Luc Eymael's first game in charge, the fans applauded the players as they entered the tunnel after the full-time whistle and Tshishimbi has revealed what that reaction meant to them.

“The fans action was the best I have never witnessed it. It gave the players and members of the technical bench huge courage and also showed how much they love the club and know how hard we as players fight for this team,” he added.

The 29-year old star also explained how Eymael picks his team before every match day.

“Eymael shocked players because he does not look at players facial appearance or get influenced by the name of players when he is selecting his team,” Tshishimbi concluded.

“He will pick those who only impressed during training and those who followed his instructions keenly.

“Such moves have actually increased competition within the team and it is something worth applauding.”

Yanga will next be hosted by Ruvu Shooting in a league match on Sunday.