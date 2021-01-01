‘Yanga SC going for all Simba SC trophies’ – Nabi's warning to rivals

The Tunisian tactician has made it clear the Jangwani giants will fight to the end to take all trophies from their Msimbazi rivals

Yanga SC coach Nassreddine Nabi has made it clear they are in the race to win all major titles currently held by their rivals Simba SC this season.

The Msimbazi giants are the current Mainland Premier League and FA Cup champions but according to the Tunisian tactician, they will leave no stone unturned until they win all the trophies this season.

Yanga cruised into the semi-finals of the domestic cup following a 2-0 win against Mwadui FC and will now face Biashara United and they are also sitting joint top with Simba SC on 61 points at the 18-team table, though they have played four matches more.

What did he say?

“Our main goal is to see we win the Mainland Premier League as well as the domestic cup titles which are clear and we are ready for the competition,” Nabi told Goal.

“We want all the trophies in possession of Simba and we will do everything possible to get them, it doesn’t matter what it takes but the players are ready to do the job for me.”

His comments come a few weeks after Simba midfielder Bernard Morrison stated they will remain the dominant force in Tanzania for the next 15 to 20 years and asked their rivals to cool their heels.

Article continues below

What did Morrison say?

“I am very proud to wear this Simba jersey, we have been eliminated from the Caf Champions League [after losing to Kaizer Chiefs], but we are planning to make sure we win all the remaining Cups on offer in Tanzania," the Ghanaian said.

“We don’t have any team that can represent Tanzania well in such a competition apart from Simba, or else, the same teams cannot do it without the presence of Simba, so all I know is Simba will represent Tanzania in the Champions League for the next 15 to 20 years.”

What next for Yanga and Simba?

After reaching the semis of the domestic cup, Yanga will wait for June 17 to face Ruvu Shooting in the league while Simba, who also reached the semis of the competition after beating Dodoma Jiji 3-0, will face Namungo FC in a rescheduled top-tier game on Saturday.