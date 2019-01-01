Yanga SC fire Congolese coach Zahera

The Congolese coach has been fired after failing to help the team perform well in Caf as well as domestic competitions

On Tuesday Yanga SC have fired coach Mwinyi Zahera after a series of poor results.

The Congolese has been under intense pressure to turn the club's fortune around but it has not been the case. Under his watch this season, the 27-time league champions were eliminated from the Caf , Caf Confederation Cup and have managed just seven points from their four league games.

The final blow for the tactician was Sunday's 3-0 loss away against outfit Pyramids in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs. Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla has announced the exit of the tactician effective immediately.

"Zahera and his assistant coach Mwandila [Noel] have been fired with immediate effect," Msolla told journalists in a press conference.

"As the management, we have given [Zahera] enough time to turn around our unsatisfying results, but it seems he has failed. As the management, we have concluded we relieve him of his duties."

The former champions have also announced the caretaker coach who will be assisted by goalkeeping coach Peter Manyika, the only member remaining from the former technical bench.

"Boniface Mkwassa will coach the team on an interim basis and he will be assisted by Manyika until further notice," Msolla concluded.

Goal revealed Yanga had approached their former player who is the current FC tactician, Bernard Mwalala about taking over as their head coach.

Mwalala has led the Dockers to a second-place finish in as many seasons and managed to take the team to the Confederation Cup play-offs where they were knocked out by Guinea's Horoya AC.