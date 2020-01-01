Yanga SC fans provide car to be won by a player against Simba SC in derby

The Jangwani players have been promised a brand new car if they beat their rivals in the derby on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have bought a brand new car that will be given to the player who will score the winning goal against Simba SC in the Mainland derby on Saturday.

The two Tanzanian giants will face off for the first Kariakoo Derby this season with Yanga sitting ahead of Simba in the 18-team league table.

A group of Yanga fans has now paraded a brand new Toyota that they have vowed to give to the player who will score the winning goal during the derby that will be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“We all know that all the Yanga players have cars and we know they own cars but now what we want is to add one of them with another car, we want a strong competition, we want every player to target a goal when we play against Simba,” the fans told reporters in Dar es Salaam ahead of the derby.

“We know Simba have a very weak goalkeeper, and we want them to go for goals, we want them to score as many goals as possible, we want them to win the derby, we need the goals and that is why we have decided as fans to put the reward in front of them.

“We have decided that we must reward our players, if the game goes for a draw then we will keep our car, we will give out the car when we win, we want to be happy, so we want the players to make us happy, we don’t believe in a draw and we don’t want to lose, we all need a win and that is why we have given out this car.

“We are confident the car will go [because Yanga will win], we don’t care and in the next derby we will still have another car [to give out], we will give it out to the player who will score the winning goal, we want the players to fight for the win.

“The car will be at main stadium and will be ready to be presented, but I don’t want to reclaim it back, we want it to go. I also ask Yanga fans to make sure they keep peace, football is about a win, lose or draw, so let us all accept the outcome and move forward and go home peacefully after the match.”

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0. They again faced off in the semi-finals of the where Simba won 4-1.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi then went ahead to seal a season double – winning the Community Shield, the league, and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.