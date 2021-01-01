'Yanga SC fans must not be part of the problems' - GSM's Said

The official has urged the supporters to be part of the solution-making process as they strive to win the league title

The investment director of Yanga SC's partner GSM, Hersi Said, has explained the key role fans must play in order to help the team win the Mainland Premier League title.



Yanga are looking to win the trophy they last lifted three seasons ago and Said has urged the fans to be part of a solution-making team in the ongoing campaign.

The Timu ya Wanachi supporters have always shown restlessness whenever the team is not performing to their expectations and have now been urged to play critical roles that will ensure success.

"The fans need not be the source of our problems they need to be our sources of solutions. They need to motivate and push our players on the pitch and even on social media," Hersi told Azam TV.

"If the fans are not going to contribute to bringing success to our team then the boys will have a difficult time fighting for Yanga, the club we all love.

"Let us support the team because if they win the results belongs to every one of us. If we draw, the results are ours and equally, if we lose the results belongs to everyone.

"There is no one that is going to give us three points apart from the players turning out for Yanga."

The administrator also revealed how the top management has not been left behind in creating an environment that will ensure the team competes favourably.

"The officials are also working and ensuring there is a good working environment as it has been seen by the decision to take the team to Avic camp for preparations," he continued.



"We are working on every requirement to make our team solid and we are working round the clock to ensure the team succeeds.



"We hope when the league resumes, we will pick from where we left and eventually win the trophy God-willing."

Meanwhile, Yanga's media liaison officer Hassan Bumbuli explained how the players and the coaches have been working before the resumption of the league.



"The technical bench is almost complete following the arrival of Razak Siwa and Juma Mwambusi's interim appointment," Bumbuli said.



"The first training sessions were meant to bring the physical fitness of all players to the same level before focused turned on sharpening our strikers. This was key because we had been winning but by slim margins.

"We were also creating a lot of chances and we were not getting enough goals from them. The coaches have now promised us that there is proper development in that area.

"The team looks sharp and ready to roar."

Said added the arrival of the international players in time is a big boost for them before playing against Kinondoni Municipal Council on Saturday.

"We have our international players back and the preparations have been very good. We are not going to sleep even though we are at the top because we need to be champions in the end," he concluded.

"We are taking every step with the seriousness it deserves as we fight for the league title."

Yanga have lost just one game and are at the top of the table with 50 points from 23 games.