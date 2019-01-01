Yanga SC fans finally smile at the expense of Coastal Union

The former league champions needed a second-half strike to down their rivals in the top tier this weekend

Yanga SC have won their first Mainland League match of the season after defeating Coastal Union 1-0 on Sunday.

The Mwinyi Zahera-led side have been under intense pressure by the fans to turn around their poor form domestically and abroad. On Thursday, the former champions were held to a 3-3 draw by Polisi Tanzania and had to bounce back on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Abdulaziz Makame connected an Ally Ally cross in the 51st minute to hand his team what turned out to be the winner.

It was a welcome relief for the midfielder, who scored an unfortunate own goal to help Zambia's Zesco United defeat Yanga SC 2-1 and eliminate them from the Caf .

The 27-time league champions have now moved from second last position on the log to 12th after accumulating four points from the three games they have played.

Their bitter rivals Simba SC are top of the table after collecting maximum points from the four games they have played.

Azam are second on the log with nine points following their recent 2-1 win against Namungo, while Kagera Sugar are placed third with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.