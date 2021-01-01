Yanga SC face Premier League penalty, Biashara United fined Tsh500,000 for fan violence

The two clubs were placed in the spotlight for various actions that occurred in the previous matches played in Mara and Dar es Salaam

Tanzania Premier League Disciplinary Board has asked Young Africans to explain why they should not be fined for the chaos that erupted during their match against Mtibwa Sugar.

According to the board, Yanga's security officers harassed Mtibwa Sugar's players as they were heading to the change room during a game that ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Timu ya Wananchi.

"Yanga must explain why a disciplinary issue should not be taken against them following an altercation that occurred between their security officials and Mtibwa Sugar," the statement obtained by Goal read.

"Kondo Kipwata, Carlos Leonard and Seif Ngunge, who were in charge of security for Yanga, harassed Mtibwa Sugar players on February 20 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"Mtibwa Sugar have been asked to warn their players from engaging in acts of violence in future after the players confronted Yanga's fans after that game."

Biashara United have been fined Tsh500,000 for the chaos caused by their fans during a Premier League encounter against Simba SC on February 18.

The league board has meted out the punishment for Biashara United who lost the encounter 1-0.

"Biashara United have been fined Tsh500,000 after their fans threw water cans towards the assistant referee in the 31st minute at Karume Stadium in Mara," TPLB's statement continued to read.

"The decision to fine Biashara United has been arrived at based on regulation number 45(1) of the Premier League."

In another incident, Biashara United have been warned after their players arrived at the match venue late. The Premier League body stated the players were required to arrive at 12:30 before their match against Ruvu Shooting but they arrived 25 minutes later. The match was held at Karume Stadium in Mara and the hosts ended up winning 3-0.

"This warning has been delivered based on the Premier League's regulation number 15(9) that guides the competition," it added.

Meanwhile, Dodoma Jiji have been fined Tsh500, 0000 after their players descended from the bus and entered the dressing room facing backwards.

"Dodoma Jiji have been fined for the players and officials entering the changing rooms facing backwards in an act that insinuated belief in black magic," the statement said.

Dodoma Jiji ended up winning the tie 2-1 on February 17.

Finally, Kinondoni Municipal Council have been warned after they entered the dressing room using an undesignated door after completing their pre-match warm-up ahead of the Mwadui FC tie on February 16.