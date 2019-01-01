Yanga SC explains why they signed Biashara United star Kiakala

A top official at the Tanzanian giants as confirmed the decision to go for the services of the striker

The leadership of Young Africans (Yanga SC) have revealed why they signed former Biashara United striker Seif Tariq Kiakala.

The Tanzanian giants moved to sign the marksman, barely two days after the club announced the departure of Ugandan import Juma Balinya, who left the club on mutual agreement.

Balinya, the former Police FC striker, left Yanga six months into his two-year contract. It is, however, understood Yanga failed to pay Balinya’s salary for the past three months.

Last week, Balinya together with Namibian striker Sadney Unkhob, Zambian striker Maybin Kalengo, Burundian defender Mustafa Suleimani and Ghanaian defender Lamine Moro wrote to the club demanding to terminate their contracts after going months without pay.

Explaining the decision to signKiakala, the club’s mobilisation officer, Antonio Nugaz confirmed he will be a suitable replacement for Balinya.

“[Kiakala] is well experienced with the Mainland as he played for Stand United before joining Biashara United as such, with the current demands of Yanga, I believe he is the right player, who has come at the right time,” Nugaz is quoted by Daily News.

He added Kiakala has ability to score goals and has pace too, such he will collaborate well with David Molinga.

“As you know, Yanga has had scoring problems hence with the arrival of Kiakala, the next assignment will be to snatch creative midfielder capable to feed the strikers with good scoring passes," he added.

Asked when they will parade new coach, Nugaz said they are keenly going through over 1,000 CVs of those interested to take charge of the team, insisting that when everything is complete, the new coach will be unveiled.