Yanga SC explain why they fired Kaze and his technical bench

The Jangwani giants have come out to clarify why they took the decision to fire the technical bench despite leading the log

Yanga SC management have confirmed the reason they sacked Cedric Kaze and the entire technical bench is because of the bad results in the Mainland Premier League.

On Sunday, the Jangwani giants confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal they had parted ways with head coach Kaze, his assistant Nizar Halfan, Edem Mortoisi, goalkeeping coach Vladimir Niyonkuru, and security officer Mussa Mahundi.

The decision to fire the aforementioned staff came a few hours after the team had settled for a 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania in a league match at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

Despite taking an early lead courtesy of Fiston Abdoul Razak, Yanga caved in to allow the battling Polisi to snatch a late draw in the 89th minute after Pius Buswita levelled matters.

According to the club’s chairman of the technical committee Dominick Albinus, the draw against Polisi coupled with the team’s first defeat of the season against Coastal Union on Thursday forced the team’s management to crack the whip by sending home the entire technical bench.

“It was an agreement amongst ourselves [bosses] and everyone knew we needed to get good results and at the end of the day but what we have been getting are bad results which are not good,” Albinus said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“If the team does not get pleasing results, then we all turn our eyes to the technical bench because they know what needs to be done on the pitch so this is just a starting point [to fire them] and the work has now begun to rebuild the process, we have already told the players it is not their fault.

“We have also communicated to the players why we took the decision to fire the bench and it is because the results were not good and if it happens the trend of poor results continues, then the players will also be held accountable.”

The Burundian tactician arrived at the Jangwani giants on October 16, 2020, following the sacking of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, and he went on to have a dream start as he helped the team maintain an unbeaten run in the first round of the season but when the second round began, the record champions started dropping points.

Although they remain at the top with 50 points from 23 games, four draws from five games has seen them fail to widen the gap to arch-rivals Simba SC, who are second with 45 points from 19 games.