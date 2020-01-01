Yanga SC explain reason to shift match against Dodoma Jiji to Arusha

The Jangwani giants have moved their league match against the promoted side set for next Saturday to Arusha

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have come out to explain the reason they have moved their Mainland match set for next Saturday from Dar es Salaam to Arusha.

The Jangwani giants have three matches remaining to end round one of the 2020-21 campaign starting with Mwadui FC, Dodoma Jiji, and promoted side Ihefu FC.

While they are scheduled to take on Mwadui on Saturday at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga, the Timu ya Mwananchi have opted to deliberately shift their match against Dodoma next Saturday to Arusha, to give their supporters a chance to watch their team play live.

Yanga information Officer Hassan Bumbuli has explained as quoted by Daily News: “We have a big fan base in Arusha that is why the game has purposely been transferred to be played there. It is our hope that people will turn out in big numbers to cherish their team.”

Bumbuli also confirmed new signing from Burundi Saidi Ntibazonkiza will have the chance to play in Arusha and this will be a good opportunity for club fans in the town to see him in action.

The striker signed for the Jangwani club for an undisclosed fee and will now be eligible to play for the team on the day since the mini transfer window is set to be opened from December 16 to January 15.

Yanga are unbeaten in the 14 games played so far in this campaign and are enjoying a healthy seven-point lead on top of the 18-team league table.

Despite playing against a team that is second last on the table with 10 points, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze, who is yet to lose a match since signing for the team as a replacement for Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, believes there should be no room for complacency.

“Last season rivals Simba SC lost their first league game [after a seven-match unbeaten run] at Shinyanga,” Kaze told reporters ahead of the game.

“Playing Mwadui will not be easy, it will be a tough match. We would not look at the standings but will take the game with the seriousness it deserves, we are taking every game seriously.”

Timu ya Wananchi are on 34 points after winning 10 games and drawing four and are the only team in the 18-team division yet to taste defeat. They have managed to score 17 goals and conceded just five.