Yanga SC end three-match winless run with victory over Biashara United

Coastal Union also bagged maximum points after a 2-1 win over Ruvu Shooting

Yanga SC have defeated Biashara Mara United by a solitary goal at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday night.

The lone goal came from Burkinabe Yacouba Songne. Prior to the match, the 27-time champions had collected just two points from their previous three games. They had lost 2-1 to Coastal Union before settling to a 1-1 draw with Polisi Tanzania and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC respectively.

With pressure coming from second-placed Azam FC and reigning champions Simba SC, Wananchi had to give their best to get maximum points at home and complete a double over their opponents who they had defeated by a solitary goal in the initial round.

It seemed Timu ya Wananchi would drop points after failing to get the ball in the back of the net in the first half.

Deus Kaseke, Songne, Saidi Ntibazonkiza had chances to score but failed to beat their visitors who had opted to sit back and hit the Jangwani Street-based charges on the counter-attack.

Even after the break, Biashara resorted to sit back and defend. This gave Yanga an opportunity to camp in their danger zone and attack regularly.

In the 53rd minute, Adeyun Saleh managed to bring the cross into the danger zone. It fell to Songne and the towering striker headed the ball home. It happened to be the winner for the Juma Mwambusi-led side.

Yanga are now on 54 points after 25 matches.

Meanwhile, Coastal Union bagged maximum points at the expense of Ruvu shooting after claiming a 2-1 win.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring after 21 minutes when Fully Maganga capitalised on poor defending to tap home.

With three minutes to the break, the hosts levelled. Mustapha Ali picked Rashid Chambo whose first touch took him away from the defender before unleashing a fierce shot with his second to ensure both teams went to the break tied 1-1.

The winning goal for the hosts came in the 63rd minute when Ayoub Masoud scored from a corner kick.

Mtibwa Sugar and Kagera Sugar settled their 'Sugar Derby' with a 1-1 draw.

Jaffary Kibaya managed to get past the defenders after 21 minutes to convert an inch accurate pass from Abal Kassim. However, Yusuph Mhilu replied in the 43rd minute when he converted a cross from Peter Samson.