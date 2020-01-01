Yanga SC encouraged to go for versatile midfielder Niyonzima

The 24-year-old can play in three different positions from the defence to attack

Former Simba SC coach Masoud Djuma has encouraged Yanga SC to go for Rayon Sports midfielder Ally Niyonzima.

Reports have it that Wananchi are keen on signing the 24-year-old Rwandan midfielder who has been one of the key players for Rayon. The former striker believes the central midfielder will be a quality signing for the 27-time Mainland League champions.

"Niyonzima is a player who will increase the quality of Yanga and make the team more competitive," Djuma is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"While at AS Kigali, I used him in several positions; he is a versatile player and that is one thing I like about him. Yanga will benefit by sealing his services for next season."

The 42-year-old has revealed the positions Niyonzima can comfortably play and be effective.

"He can play in three different positions effectively depending on the instructions given," Djuma added.

Article continues below

"Central defence and creative midfield roles are positions Niyonzima can comfortably play."

Yanga are in the market for several players as coach Luc Eymael aims at doing better in the 2020/21 season. Wananchi are currently third on the league table with 51 points, 20 less than leaders Simba SC.