Yanga SC drop points against Namungo FC in league assignment

The 27-time champions scored in the first half before the hosts equalised on the hour mark

Yanga SC have been held to a 1-1 draw by Namungo in the Mainland League match played at Majaliwa Stadium.

Wananchi came into the match targeting maximum points after falling to KMC by a solitary goal in their last game. Their hosts had been held to a 1-1 draw by Biashara United and they were aiming at getting at least a point from their visitors.

The 27-time champions started the match on a high note and it took them just six minutes to get the opening goal when a good cross from the right was nodded in by Tariq Seif. The defenders were at fault, failing to ensure the striker does not get close to the ball and they paid the price.

More teams

It happened to be the only goal in the first half as both sides missed clear cut chances.

In the second half, the hosts came into the match stronger as Yanga looked fatigued. In the 62nd minute, Blaise Bigirimana headed in the equaliser to ensure spoils are shared.

Article continues below

At Uhuru Stadium, KMC won their game against Alliance FC 2-1 to win their fourth league game in a row.

The striker opened the scoring in the 44th minute before completing his brace nine minutes from full-time. The visitors scored their consolation in stoppage time.

Simba lead the race for the title with 71 points after playing 28 games. Azam are second with 54 points from as many games while Yanga are third with three points less after playing 27 games.