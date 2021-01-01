Yanga SC draw 1-1 with KMC as Gwambina claim 4-0 win over Coastal Union

Dodoma Jiji also edged out Tanzania Prisons by a solitary goal in another top-tier assignment

Yanga SC have been held to a 1-1 draw by Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC in a Tanzania Mainland League match played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Saturday night.

Bryson David opened the scoring for the visitors before Yacouba Songne struck back for the 27-time champions.

Having won the first round on the road 2-1, Timu ya Wananchi came into the match as favourites. However, it was not going to be a walk in the park especially for the strikers owing to the good defensive partnership between Lusajo Mwaikenda and Andrew Vincent.

The visitors were rewarded for their good play in the 29th minute courtesy of left-back David who crept in the danger zone unmarked before unleashing a good short from about 25-yards out. It happened to be the only goal in the first half.

Wananchi needed just two minutes after the break to score the equaliser through towering Burkinabe Songne. He was fouled in a promising position and Saidi Ntibanzonkiza played the resulting free-kick. The striker rose highest to head home.

It was a goal that gave the hosts hope of making a comeback, but it was not going to be the case as KMC held on to get a point on the road and frustrate Yanga's bid to win the league this season.

In another game played on Saturday, debutants Gwambina defeated Coastal Union 4-0.

Meshack Abraham opened the scoring in favour of the hosts after nine minutes before Paul Nonga doubled the advantage in the 31st minute. The third goal was scored by Rajab Athuman to ensure the promoted side went into the break with a healthy 3-0 lead.

Jimson Mwanuke scored the fourth in the 75th minute.

Dodoma Jiji also defeated Tanzania Prisons by a solitary goal. Dickson Ambundo struck in the 55th minute to hand his team maximum points.

Yanga SC XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Shomari Kibwana, Adeyum Saleh, Abdalla Shaibu, Lamine Moro, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Feisal Salum, Fiston Abdul, Saidi Ntibanzonkiza, Yacouba Songne

Subs: Ramadhan Kabwili, Paulo Godfrey, Dickson Job, Zawadi Mauya, Deus Kaseke, Waziri Junior, Ditram Nchimbi

KMC XI: Juma Kaseja, Israel Patrick, Bryson David, Lusajo Mwaikenda, Andrew Vincent, Abdallah Masoudy, Abdul Hillary, Kenny Ally, Charles Ilanfya, Emmanuel Mvuyekure, Hassan Kabunda

Subs: Denis Richard, Kelvin Kijili, Ismail Gambo, Jean Mugiraneza, Matheo Antony, Kenneth Masumbuko, Hassan Kapalata