Yanga SC dismiss Morrison transfer to Simba SC, promise to take action

The Jangwani-based giants have denied their midfielder has signed for their rivals ahead of the new season

Just hours after Simba SC unveiled midfielder Bernard Morrison, Young Africans (Yanga SC) have stated the player is still contracted to them.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi confirmed on Saturday they had signed the Ghanaian player on a two-year contract ahead of the new season.

“Bernard [Morrison[ has signed a two-year contract to join Simba,” the club stated on their official website.

More teams

“Morrison has shown he is a great player since signing for Yanga for the last season and from now on he will don the red jersey for Simba and he becomes our first signing this transfer window as we strive to build a strong squad for the Caf campaign.”

However, Yanga have moved quickly to react to the transfer by insisting the player still had a running contract with them until 2022 and that his case will be discussed by Football Federation (TFF) on Monday.

“The leadership of Yanga have seen stories and rumours going round in social media which has unsettled our fans and the followers at large,” stated the statement from Yanga seen by Goal.

“Yanga is following keenly and closely the transfer revolving around Morrison to Simba and tough disciplinary action will be taken against those who violated the set rules.

“We want to clarify and state here clearly that Morrison has a contract with the club running until 2022 and the case is already in the hands of TFF, who will listen to the same on Monday.”

The Ghanaian forward has been at loggerheads with the Yanga management since the team lost 4-1 to Simba in the final of the played at National Stadium.

Article continues below

It was during the final when Morrison was substituted and walked straight down the tunnel to the dressing and drove away from the stadium never to return to training until the Mainland ended two weeks ago.

Just a week ago, Yanga released 14 players, among them captain Papy Tshishimbi, striker David Molinga, and ex- player Gnamien Yikpe but retained Morrison, hoping they could convince him to stay at the club.

Other players axed include veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.