Yanga SC dismiss Kaze, technical bench as gap to Simba SC narrows

The club has stated they will hire a new coach and his deputies as soon as possible following the recent disappointing league run

Tanzanian giants Young Africans have confirmed the dismissal of head coach Cedric Kaze and his technical bench after a 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania on Sunday.

The draw follows a 2-1 loss against Coastal Union on Thursday and the defeat was the first one suffered in the campaign as Yanga conceded more ground in the title race.

Kaze had a dream start at Timu ya Wananchi as he helped them maintain an unbeaten run before the first round of the season but when the second round began, the record champions started dropping points.

"The management of Yanga SC would like to inform the public that it has reached into an agreement to dismiss the entire technical bench of the club," the former champions announced on Sunday in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Following the decision, Yanga have dismissed head coach Cedric Kaze, assistants coach Nizar Halfan, physiotherapist Edem Mortoisi, the goalkeeper's coach Vladimir Niyonkuru and the head of security Mussa Mahundi.

"Yanga are grateful for the services they rendered to the club during their tenures and would like to wish them the best in their future endeavours.

"We would also like to urge the fans and members of Yanga to remain patient as we strive to get a new technical bench as soon as possible."

Although they remain at the top with 50 points from 23 games, four draws from five games has seen them fail to widen the gap to arch-rivals Simba SC, who are second with 45 points from 19 games.

Kaze was appointed to fill the void that was left after Zlatko Krmpotic was sacked after just 38 days in charge of the Dar es Salaam side.

His dismissal has come after the club's former chair Abdalla Bin Kleb claimed the team is well-positioned to win the title after three unsuccessful seasons without success.

"The title race, as it stands now, is not that bad and I am happy that my beloved club is leading the pack now," Bin Kleb said.

Article continues below

"The team is getting stronger and stronger as time goes by despite the rather unwanted run we have recently had but all in all we are progressing well.

"There is a huge probability that Yanga will be champions and we need not joke with this chance. If we continue bickering amongst ourselves, our rivals can grab the chance and run with the title.



"Yanga have the spirit and anger to win the league this season."

As Yanga try to get their winning touch back, it is now certain a new and a third coach will be in charge of the club this season.