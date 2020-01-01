‘Yanga SC did not play well but three points is what we needed’ – Eymael

The Belgian coach admits his side struggled to break down and get a win against the Sugar Millers in a league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has admitted his side did not play well despite beating Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 on Sunday.

David Molinga scored the all-important goal as Yanga climbed up the league ladder from the seventh slot to fourth with 31 points after 16 outings, behind third-placed Namungo FC, Azam FC and leaders Simba SC.

“It was not the best Yanga today (Sunday) but the most important thing is three points since we played against a tough opponent who really played very well,” Eymael is quoted by Daily News.

He added his side had the advantage to score two goals in the first half following misuse of one-on-one chances by Molinga and Patrick Sibomana.

“When you play against a team which is well organised, the most important thing is to score and open up the game but we were too soft in the first half and the speed of our game was low,” Eymael continued.

"The introduction of Ditram [Nchimbi] in the second half was a turning point for us since we managed to score the goal and we had also a couple of good chances to score at least three goals.”

Eymael added how he saw too many tackles from behind against his players, a thing he said usually attracts a yellow card but was not like that on the day.

“Players are human beings and their profession is football. When they are dangerously tackled, they can be injured and sometimes, the picked injuries can simply end their football careers," he continued.

The Jangwani-based side will take on Lipuli FC on Wednesday at the same venue in the city, hoping to continue bagging maximum points from the Iringa club who are currently in ninth place with 25 points from 18 matches.