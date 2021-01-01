Yanga SC deny reports they have released Sarpong and Carlinhos

The Jangwani giants have come out to rubbish reports claiming they have released two of their foreign players

Yanga SC have come out to dismiss reports they have released two of their players Michael Sarpong and Carlos Carlinhos.

The two players have not enjoyed a good start with the Jangwani giants after they signed for the team at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

While Sarpong arrived from Rwanda, Carlinhos joined from Angola but they have all struggled to impress with Carlinhos the most affected as he missed a number of matches in the first round of the Mainland due to injury.

More teams

Carlinhos was recently named in Yanga’s squad for the Mapinduzi Cup and despite travelling with the team to Arusha, he was later asked to return to Dar es Salaam, with the club stating he had been given time off to rest his injury.

The club’s acting secretary Haji Mfikirwa has now come out to clarify that the two players are still part of the team and that they had not released anyone, explaining Sarpong had been allowed to visit his native for family issues.

“He has been allowed to go and see his family just like the way all players in the team have done,” Mfikirwa is quoted saying by Daily News. “He is still our legal player and the coach has got plans with him throughout the season.

On Carlinhos, Mfikirwa said: “Carlinhos is still our player contrary to what people are saying that he has been shown the exit door at the club.

“He is progressing well with medication as he has been ill for a long period and everything between him and the club is perfect such that soon, he will resume his normal duties at the club.”

Mfikirwa further waded into the rumours going around that the club’s CEO Senzo Mazingiza has also been fired by stating: “Senzo is still with us and for those who wish to see him leaving the club should know that he is here to stay until all the works which brought him at Yanga are successfully accomplished.

“All these are being said to simply disorganise us. Yanga members and fans should not pay attention to such unfounded claims since whenever we have something to communicate with them; we do so by using our official media outlets.”

Mfikirwa has further confirmed new signing Fiston Abdoul Razak signed a short-term six-month contract which has room for extension.

Yanga fans have questioned the move to hand the striker a short period at the club insisting the player deserved more than two years owing to his past record with teams he has turned out for.

Article continues below

“The most important thing for people to know is that we have signed Abdoul Razak and he is going to serve our team for six months, which has got an option of extension upon agreement from the two sides,” Mfikirwa continued.

“His contract has got many things of which I cannot disclose here but we will be updating people as time goes bearing in mind that contract details are always confidential.”

Apart from Razak, Yanga, who are currently topping the 18-team league table with 44 points from 18 matches, also signed defender Dickson Job from Mtibwa Sugar.