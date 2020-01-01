Yanga SC demand Simba SC points deduction as Morrison contract dispute boils over

The Ghanaian made a controversial move from Timu ya Wananchi to Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the former continue to protest the development

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have demanded yet again that the contract between arch-rivals Simba SC and Bernard Morrison be nullified for it is not enforceable in its current nature.

Morrison signed for Simba from Yanga after protracted contract issues but the record league champions did not take the development lying low and continue to oppose the move.

In a letter addressed to Football Federation (TFF), Yanga want the contract cancelled and Simba's points, accrued in matches that Morrison played, be deducted.

“Reference is made on the heading above [improperly registered player in the TMS system] and the precedent made by the legal and the players' status committee,” Yanga’s letter obtained by Goal read.

“On the 12th August 2020, this committee in the case between Young Africans Sports Club and Mr Bernard Morrison when determining the existence of the disputed contract between the parties, this committee ruled by declaring that the disputed contract had anomalies/discrepancies for it was initialised by one party as opposed to both parties and that the contract was not signed for lacking free consent.

“In that upshot, the committee declared the said player as a free agent.

“We have it on good record that the uploaded contract between Mr Bernard Morrison and Simba Sports Club dated 14th August 2020 seems to be signed by only one party i.e Mr Bernard Morrison alone.

“In law, that contract cannot be enforceable and, therefore, it is invalid ab initio. The same contract was used to register Morrison as a contracted player for the 20.07.2021 Vodacom .

“In the same vein, we kindly request this committee using the same jurisprudence declare the contract between Bernard Morrison and Simba Sports Club void for bearing the only one signature and lacking the consent of the missing signatures.”

Yanga have gone ahead and pointed out the regulations which they think the Simba-Morrison contract does not adhere to.

“Since the registration window is now closed, the parties cannot be allowed to replace the contract already in the system until the registration is open again,” it continued.

“In that regard, we kindly request this committee to hold that the said player is improperly registered and nullify the uploaded contract, nullify all the matches the said player has participated and consider Simba Sports Club to have used the player who is improperly registered.

“Furthermore, this committee be pleased to reliefs provided for under rule 45(20), 45(21), 45(22) and 45(23) of VPL regulations of 2020.”

The Tanzanian FA has already acknowledged receipt of the letter.

“Tanzania Football Federation has received Yanga SC's letter of complaint regarding the contract between Simba and Bernard Morrison,” TFF said in a letter signed by Clifford Ndimbo, the communication officer.

“The committee is working on the raised issues as per our laid down regulations.”

Simba and Yanga are toe-to-toe in the title race as they both have 10 points from four matches each.