Yanga SC defend move to hand defender Moro captaincy armband

The Jangwani giants have revealed reasons why they opted to give the solid defender the armband for the on-going campaign

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have defended their latest decision to hand defender Lamine Moro the captaincy armband until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Jangwani giants confirmed the appointment of the Ghanaian player on Friday and he will be assisted by Bakari Mwamnyeto, who signed for the club from Coastal Union as first assistant and striker Mukoko Tonombe as the second assistant.

This is after the armband was taking turns since with the exit of midfielder Papy Tshishimbi with Deus Kaseke and Haruna Niyonzima also leading the side during Mainland matches.

Yanga information officer Hassan Bumbuli has now come out to clarify the reason they settled for Moro, who has already scored two goals this season.

“As you know, captains are supposed to have particular qualities including discipline as such, the club has nodded to the selection of the three named players who will be wearing the captaincy armband depending on who is present at that time,” Bumbuli is quoted by Daily News.

“Kaseke and Niyonzima were not hundred per cent captains of the team saying they were just filling the void left by Tshishimbi and his vice-captain Juma Abdul as one way to show respect to them.”

Moro’s goals came against Mbeya City and Mtibwa Sugar.

On Friday, the club confirmed Moro’s appointment by stating: “We have picked Lamine [Moro] as our captain for the rest of the season,” Yanga confirmed on their social media pages. “[Moro] will be assisted by defender Mwamnyeto as his first assistant and Tonombe as the second assistant.”

Until Friday, Yanga were yet to name a permanent captain since the exit of midfielder Tshishimbi, who was among the 14 players released by the Jangwani-based club at the end of last season after the team failed to win silverware.

Yanga have enjoyed a good start to the campaign, winning four matches from the five played so far, with the other ending in a draw.

The Timu ya Mwananchi is keen to win silverware this campaign after they ended the last campaign empty-handed, a move which forced the club to also fire their Belgian coach Luc Eymael, who was later replaced by Zlatko Krmpotic, but he was also fired after only 37 days in charge.