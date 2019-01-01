Yanga SC defeat Tanzania Prisons to go third in Vodacom Premier League

Patrick Sibomana scored the only goal of the game which helped Timu ya wananchi to rise on the log

Yanga SC moved to the third position on the Vodacom (VPL) after beating Prisons 1-0 at Samora Stadium on Friday.

Patrick Sibomana struck the only goal of the game which ensured the record Tanzanian champions climbed up the league log with 21 points before the year ends and handed Prisons their first defeat of the season.

Before the Friday's match, Yanga were 10th after nine matches but the win will see them move closer to their arch-rivals Simba SC, who are leading by seven more points.

Meanwhile, Coastal Union's head coach Juma Mgunda revealed how they managed to shock Azam FC and move to the top six from 11th after 1-0 win on Thursday.

“We played against a team which has experienced players and we wanted to study them for the first minutes in order to see their approach against us. After 15 minutes we had already known where their strength and weakness lie and at that point, we started attacking them,” Mgunda told Azam TV.

“All in all, I am thankful to God we got three points from a tough match against Azam.”

Mgunda believes the VPL is going to be challenging when the second-round resumes.

“The league will keep getting tough every day so we cannot dwell much on what is already done, we have to focus on our next matches and start preparing to get wins in order to keep ourselves in a better position,” the coach concluded.

On the other and, Azam's assistant coach Idd Cheche blamed laxity on the part of his midfielders as well as the poor state of the stadium for their loss.

Article continues below

“It is purely down to lack of concentration that Coastal Union scored their goal. Those were mistakes which were very simple and we have to work on them so as not to repeat again,” Cheche admitted.

“We changed our system of play as the condition of the pitch did not allow us to deploy our usual style. In the first half, we tried a little bit but in the second round, the performance especially of our midfielders went down and allowed Union to score their goal.”