Yanga SC defeat Mtibwa Sugar to maintain fourth position

The former champions needed a second-half strike to get maximum points against the Sugar Millers

Yanga SC maintained the fourth position in the Mainland League after defeating Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 on Sunday.

The 27-time champions won the reverse fixture 2-1 and the Sugar Millers intended to get at least a point on Sunday. The two opted for a cautious approach in the opening exchanges, with the visitors resorting to counter-attacks.

After a goalless first half, substitute Ditram Chimbi managed to go past his marker before spotting David Molinga making a run in the middle. The latter crossed the ball to him and Molinga tapped the ball on target, scoring his sixth goal in the current campaign.

Visitors Azam FC needed a late goal to claim a point away against Mbeya City in another top tier game.

The hosts scored first in the ninth minute courtesy of Abasalom Chidiebele after a defensive lapse by the defending champions. When it seemed City are destined for maximum points, Richard Djodi managed to find the back of the net and ensure spoils are shared in the 1-1 draw.

In other games played on Sunday, Tanzania Prisons defeated Kinondoni FC 1-0 while Polisi Tanzania defeated their hosts JKT Tanzania by the same margin.

Defending champions Simba SC lead the standings with 47 points, 10 more than second-placed Azam FC. Namungo and Yanga are in the third and fourth positions respectively with 31 points while Kagera Sugar complete the top five teams with 30 points.