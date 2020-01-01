Yanga SC defeat Mbao FC to move third ahead of Kariakoo Derby

The 27-time champions scored in either half to secure maximum points in the top-tier game

Yanga SC have moved to third position in the Mainland League after defeating Mbao FC 2-0.

The 27-time league champions had just managed one win in their last five games and a win against their visitors was vital. In the first leg, the former champions had managed to get a 1-0 win and Mbao were targeting getting at least a point on Tuesday.

It took the Luc Eymael led side 28 minutes to open the scoring from 12 yards. Mbao conceded a penalty and striker David Molinga kept his cool to put the ball past the custodian. It was the only goal in the first half as neither of the two sides could get a winner.

The second goal for Yanga came with nine minutes to go courtesy of Patrick Sibomana.

It was their second win in a row after defeating Alliance FC by the same margin last Sunday.

The result puts Yanga in third position with 47 points, a point less than second-placed Azam FC who have played a game more. Simba SC lead the standings with 65 points.

On Sunday, Yanga and Simba will lock horns in the Kariakoo Derby at the National Stadium. The last meeting ended 2-2.