Yanga SC defeat Alliance FC to make it three wins in a row

The 27-time league champions recorded their fifth win in seven matches after claiming maximum points in Mwanza

Yanga SC made it three wins in a row in the Mainland League after defeating Alliance FC 2-1 on Friday.

The 27-time league champions have been in fine form since Boniface Mkwasa took over from Mwinyi Zahera albeit on an interim basis. Alliance came into the match targeting a win following their 5-0 loss against Azam FC in their previous game.

Yanga showed their intention as early as the 23rd minute when Patrick Sibomana's left-footed strike found the back of the net after a goalmouth melee. It was a goal that calmed the nerves of the visitors who had been under pressure to get an opener.

The hosts drew level just 10 minutes after the break when David Richard picked Juma Nyangi in a good position and the latter easily beat Faruk Shikhalo in the Yanga goal.

It was not done though as the visitors pressed hard for a winner. With 20 minutes to go, Siraji Juma won possession on the left before finding David Molinga who kept his cool to win maximum points for his team.

The win put Yanga into 11th position with 16 points, while Alliance remain 10th with a point more.

Kagera Sugar and Ndanda FC settled to a goalless draw in another league match.