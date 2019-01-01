Yanga SC connecting with fans all around Tanzania - Mkwasa

The club decided to set up their base in Mtwara after their Friday Vodacom Premier League (VPL) match

Yanga SC head coach Boniface Mkwasa has explained why the team camped in Mtwara after their clash against Ndanda FC.

The Jangwani Street side has played two friendly matches so far during the international break and Mkwasa says one of the major reasons for their longer stay in Southeastern is to connect with their fans there.

“As you know, we have big fan bases in remote areas and the majority of these people just watch their team on television and this is why we saw it necessary to come over and enable them to watch their team live and on their own territory,” Mkwasa told Daily News.

The club's marketing officer Dismas Ten echoed Mkwasa's sentiments over Yanga's stay upcountry.

“Despite the fact most players are on the injury list and failed to come here for the Ndanda clash we have managed to make our fans happy and I am sure they will always remember this day,” Ten said.

The coach says their focus now shifts to the next match against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) on November 23 since he registered the first win after he was appointed as an interim coach.

Article continues below

Mkwasa replaced Mwinyi Zahera at the helm of the club on November 5 and the second match will see him face KMC FC who also sacked Jackson Mayanja on Monday as head coach.

“Immediately after our game against Ndanda, we decided to stay here and play two more friendly matches during the international break. Our focus is, of course, to win in the next match so as to continue pocketing vital points,” Mkwasa concluded.

After five matches the Wananchi sit fifth on the log with 10 points.