Yanga SC confirm exit of Namibian striker over unpaid salary

The Tanzanian club have admitted they are struggling financially and they have not paid players for the last two months

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed they have parted ways with one foreign player due to unpaid salaries.

Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob and Ghanaian defender Lamine Moro had requested to leave the Tanzanian giants after going for three months without salary.

Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla has now confirmed they have cleared Urikhob to leave but Moro has not been cleared.

According to Msolla, the defender claimed he had not been paid a salary for three months, which the club does not agree with.

“[Urikhob] requested to leave and the management had no other option but to release him but [Moro] is still our bona fide player and we caution any club which is considering signing him should first consult Yanga,” Msholla is quoted by Daily News.

“We will be active during the upcoming mini transfer window to get competitive players.”

Mshola has also admitted Yanga is walking a debt tightrope, are facing a TZS 2bn budget deficit and they have failed to pay players for the past two months.

According to Msolla, the club earnings since his leadership took charge way back in May this year, stands at TZS 2.2bn, while their spending has increased to TZS4bn, a situation that puts the club under intense pressure financially.

“I can assure the club members and fans not a single cent has been embezzled or misused,” Msholla continued.

“It should be known that ever since we took charge, we have been paying the debts we inherited from the past leadership and at the same time, trying to keep the club moving ahead, which has not been that easy for us simply because we spend more than we generate.”

Msolla said immediately after taking over the club, they inherited a debt of TZS 800m to be paid to the Revenue Authority (TRA) and for unpaid land tax.

“There is also a debt of 250m to offset players’ signing fee as well as coaches’ unpaid salaries,” he continued.

He also confirmed the club owed over 200m to former coaches -- Hans van der Pluijm, Juma Mwambusi, and George Lwandamina, as well as 60m to Cameroonian goalkeeper Youthe Rostand.

He added how Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa and Zimbabwean Donald Ngoma also had payment claims amounting to 100m, all of which the leadership had to settle.

“It was unfortunate we found some players were not paid their salaries for eight months, while the club also owed several individuals 217m, all of which the leadership is required to settle.”

Yanga's revenue sources come from sponsorship packages -- , Vodacom Tanzania, Yanga TV, SportPesa, Selcom, GSM foam, match revenues, advertising and TV rights.