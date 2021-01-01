Yanga SC confess interest to sign Bwalya before Simba SC switch

The Jangwani giants have explained how they tried to sign the Zambian midfielder before he ended up at Msimbazi

Yanga SC have claimed they had opened talks to sign Larry Bwalya before he ended up at Mainland Premier League rivals Simba SC.

The Zambian midfielder signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Zanaco FC and has already become first choice for club’s new coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, who came in to replace Sven Vandenbroeck.

In the three matches Simba have played under the Frenchman, Bwalya has managed to start all of them, against Al-Hilal of Sudan in the Simba Super Cup where he ended up winning man of the match display, against Tout Puissant Mazembe, and in the league match against Dodoma Jiji on Thursday.

His impressive displays have now caught the eyes of Simba rivals Yanga, who have now claimed through their officer Hersi Said they were also interested to sign to the player even before their rivals went for his services but they could not meet his transfer demands.

“During the transfer period we had planned to sign Larry [Bwalya] and we even went to an extent of holding talks with him, his agent, and the club and the talks progressed very well but when it came to the offer on the table, his club asked for three demands which we decided against paying,” Said told Sokalabongo.

“We were forced to turn down the deal because it was not going hand in hand with the budget we had planned to use on getting the player, because also at that time we wanted to sign him, he already had a one-year running contract with his club and it required us to buy it out.

“The deal meant we had to break the contract by paying for the three clauses that were in his contract which were the transfer money that would go to his club, the player’s signature money that would go directly to the player, and the agent’s money.

“Because of the deal looking complicated and needing more time to sort out, we decided to turn down the transfer and looked elsewhere.”

Simba resumed league action on Thursday with a 2-1 win against Dodoma at Jamhuri Stadium with striker Meddie Kagere and winger Bernard Morrison notching the goals and they will now face Azam FC at Benjamin Mkapa on Sunday.