Yanga SC condemn violent attacks on Simba SC fans during Mtibwa Sugar match

The Jangwani giants have called on the police to arrest fans who beat their rivals during a league match played on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have condemned the actions of some fans who took the law into their own hands to beat Simba SC fans who had attended their match against Mtibwa Sugar on Sunday.

The club issued a statement asking the police to investigate and arrest the fans who were involved in the act which they have termed as “unfortunate”.

“The leadership of Yanga is saddened by the act of some Yanga fans, who took force into their own hands to harass and beat up Simba fans who had attended our match against Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium on Sunday,” the club revealed in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Yanga have condemned the act and we want the police to move with speed and investigate the incident and if possible arrest those involved so that it can act as a lesson to the rest.

“In Yanga we believe football is for fun and not hate between the rival fans and also want to remind our fans that our rivalry with Simba is just for the game and not for enmity.

“We also plead with our fans across the country to desist from such acts as they spoil the good name of the club and instead urge them to rally behind the team so that they can continue to grind out better results.”

During the match against Mtibwa, Yanga made it three wins out of three after they beat the Sugar Millers 1-0 courtesy of a well-taken goal from Lamine Moro.

Moro broke the deadlock just two minutes after the hour mark to give the local heavyweights a deserved lead after many attempts had gone off target. Moro and Carlos Carlinhos were at the centre of the onslaught as they combined to give the visitors a slim win.

This was the second goal for the Tanzanian defender as he had helped Timu ya Wananchi overcome Kagera Sugar in the second match of the season when his powerful header earned the record champions their maiden win.

Yanga have now 10 points, the same as Wekundu wa Msimbazi, as the Kariakoo rivals match each other blow for blow in the early parts of the 2020/21 season.