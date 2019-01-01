Yanga SC condemn Ndanda FC to pick up first win under interim coach Mkwasa

The former Tanzanian champions fought for the victory which marks their first outing since Mwinyi Zahera was sacked as the coach

Yanga SC have registered their first Vodacom (VPL) win of the season on Friday under interim coach Boniface Mkwasa.

Patrick Sibomana scored the only goal of the game which earned Yanga their victory 1-0 against Ndanda SC in Mtwara.

This is the third win for the record Tanzanian champions who have only played five matches in the league thus far.

David Molinga would have broken the deadlock in the 17th minute had he been clinical with the ball he received from Mapinduzi Balama from the right-wing.

Sibomana curled a sumptuous free-kick into the net in the 75th minute which ensured the Wananchi club go home with maximum points.

Mkwasa was appointed after head coach Mwinyi Zahera was sacked on Tuesday following the club's poor performance in the Caf Confederation Cup against Pyramids of .

A 2-1 home loss and a 3-0 away defeat in the continental assignment sealed Zahera's fate as Yanga's coach.

At the Uhuru National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Kagera Sugar picked up a vital away win against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC).

Awesu Awesu scored the opening goal for the Sugar Millers through a penalty in the 25th minute before Peter Mwalyanzi added the second goal two minutes after the second half had resumed.

Article continues below

KMC managed to score their sole goal through Serge Alain's effort three minutes to the end of regular time.