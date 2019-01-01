Yanga SC complete move for Seif

The former champions are bolstering their squad aiming at winning the league this season

Yanga SC have completed the signing of striker Tariq Seif from Egyptian side Dekernes.

The former Stand United and Biashara United attacker arrived in the country this week and the club officials did not hesitate to complete the transfer. The forward has promised the fans his best to help the club realize the set objectives.

"I am delighted to join Yanga SC because it is a big team," Tariq said during his unveiling on Friday.

"The most important thing I am requesting is the support from the management, fans and fellow player for as to have unity. It will be easier for us to achieve set targets if we work together."

Tariq's arrival is a boost for the 27-time champions who, on Wednesday, released Juma Balinya and Sadney Urikhob. The first task for the striker will be to help his team win the Kariakoo derby which is set for January 4.

Yanga are currently under serious financial crisis which contributed to the release of the aforementioned players.