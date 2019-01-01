Yanga SC coach Zahera hits out at TFF for his ban

The 56-year old Congolese coach is adamant his assistant has the ability to handle the team and register positive results during his absence

Yanga SC head coach Mwinyi Zahera is confident his team can still perform well in his absence.

The Congolese coach was hit by a three-match ban by Football Federation (TFF) following inappropriate remarks made after a 1-0 loss to Ruvu Shooting in the league opener. The 56-year old was handed a further sh 500,000 fine for dressing inappropriately during the same match.

"The ban does not worry me much because my assistant coach Noel Mwandila can handle the team in my absence," Zahera said, as reported by Mwananchi.

"Remember last season when I had national team duties, he [Mwandila] led the team to four wins in five matches. Yanga will still do better in those matches which I will be serving my suspension, I am sure of it."

The veteran has justified his sentiments and dress code which had led to the ban.

"Tanzania should happy to have four teams in Caf competitions and all I was asking for was time for my players to rest to continue doing better in the Caf . If we [Yanga] advance, it will benefit the whole nation.

"There was nothing wrong with my dressing as well, we have seen coaches dressing like this in Europe. Dressing inappropriately is out of the question, it will be like disrespecting Yanga," Zahera concluded.

Yanga is preparing to host Zambia's Zesco United in the second preliminary round of the Champions League on September 14.