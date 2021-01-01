Yanga SC coach Nabi demands new appointments

The tactician wants new members of the technical bench that he hopes would strengthen the club especially in the next season

Yanga SC head coach Nasreddine Nabi has made some demands that he hopes will help the Tanzanian giants become a better team in the Mainland Premier League.

Among the demands tabled by the Tunisian coach is the appointment of match analysts whose job will be to look into the rival teams and advise the technical bench accordingly.

"He [the match analyst] is yet to arrive as his travel has been hindered by a few things he has to clear with first. Once that is done, he will come and start work with the team immediately," Yanga's technical committee chair Dominic Albinus told Mwanaspoti.

It is understood the analyst has already been supplied with videos of rival teams and he has taken his time to go through them so that he would have an easier time when he finally lands.

The analyst is also understood to have analysed Tanzania Prisons before the Shield Cup match in the Round of 16. Yanga won the game 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Nabi has also stressed the need to appoint a psychologist and he prefers the job be given to a local professional.

"The coach also wants a psychologist since the time he has been with the team he has seen the importance of having such a profession within the squad," added Albinus.

"He has also made it clear that a Tanzanian will be more suitable for the job than a foreigner as he is likely to understand the players and the environment more. We are in agreement with his demands."

Article continues below

Yanga face a fierce challenge from Simba SC in the title race after drawing four of the last six games before losing to Azam. The result saw them surrender the top position to Wekundu wa Msimbazi who still have two games in hand.

Yanga will play Namungo – who are 10th on the table - on Saturday in Lindi as the team shift focus to the league games after domestic cup fixtures.

Namungo are eager to climb the table after spending most of the season in the bottom half although they had Caf Confederation Cup duties to attend to.