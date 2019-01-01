Yanga SC coach Mwinyi Zahera fined and banned by Tanzania federation

The Congolese coach will serve a ban of three matches following the comments he made after his side lost in the league opener

Football Federation (TFF) has banned Young African (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera for three matches following the comments he made after their defeat to Ruvu Shooting.

The Congolese coach has been accused by TFF of using abusive language after his team lost their opening league match 1-0.

“We have fined your [Yanga] coach Sh500, 000 and also banned him for three matches in accordance to article 41(9) which governs the game in Tanzania,” a statement written to Yanga from TFF stated.

Also banned for three matches is the assistant referee for the fixture Janeth Balama. The referee has been found guilty to have ruled out a second goal for Ruvu Shooting.

“We have also suspended referee [Janeth Balama] for three matches after he disallowed a clear goal scored by Ruvu Shooting in the league match,” added the statement.

After losing against Ruvu Shooting, an agitated Zahera hit out at the TFF for forcing his ‘tired’ side to play in the match just a day after they had returned home from their Caf match against Township Rollers in Botswana.

“We were undone by fatigue, nothing else,” Mwinyi told reporters after the defeat.

“We only landed and headed straight to play against Ruvu Shooting, who were fresh and ready to play against us. We tried to seek for a postponement but it fell on deaf ears.

“It was definitely going to be difficult for us and I am not surprised we lost.”