Yanga SC coach Krmpotic explains why Carlinhos did not play against Tanzania Prisons

The Angola midfielder watched from the substitute's bench as his new team played to a 1-1 draw on Sunday

Yanga SC coach Zlatko Krmpotic has explained new signing Carlinhos was left out of the starting 11 because he was not physically ready to be involved in a competitive game.

The 27-time league champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Prisons in their opening game of the 2020/21 Tanzania Mainland League match played on Sunday.

"It is a game which we wanted to win and I had to play those players I felt were ready," Krmpotic told the reporters.

"We did not use Carlinhos because he is not yet fit. He has not trained for long meaning we could not expose him. His time is coming and he will play; just that we could not throw him in a deep end just like that."

The Serbian also believes his team could have won the game if his strikers and attacking players could have been clinical in front of goal.

"Our captain Deus Kaseke had an open chance to score for us in the first half, too bad he could not capitalise on it, same with Tuisila Kisinda who we introduced in the second half," Krmpotic added.

"In the latter stages of the game, Yacouba Songne had a chance also but failed to convert it."

"I must admit my players were not physically prepared to endure the entire 90 minutes, and it is the reason we got [a draw]," the veteran coach revealed.

"In the first half, we played well the same as the second half, however, we struggled to finish the good moves. Even the subs we introduced did well, but sometimes in football, you need luck to win."

The 62-year-old has, however, picked up vital lessons ahead of their second game against Mbeya City.

"We need to get our game fitness on the right level to stand a chance of getting maximum points in our next game," Krmpotic continued.

"We have picked some lessons from the game [against Tanzania Prisons] and we are going to work on them to better the team."

Lambert Sabiyanka managed to beat Farouk Shikhalo in the Yanga goal in the seventh minute with his 30-yard shot.

The lead, however, lasted just 13 minutes as the Jangwani-based side fought hard for the equalizing goal.

Prisons defenders failed to clear a cross from the left, and the loose ball fell to new signing Michael Sarpong whose first-time shot was too much for the custodian to deal with.