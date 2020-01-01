Yanga SC coach Krmpotic: Carlinhos is not ready

The Serbian tactician speaks about why he did not field the new signing from Angola

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Zlatko Krmpotic has revealed why he opted to bench midfielder Carlos Fernandes Carlinhos against Prisons.

The Jangwani giants kicked off their Mainland season with a 1-1 draw against Prisons in a match played at Benjamin Mkapa stadium with Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong notching for them after going down in the early minutes to a goal by Lambert Sabiyanka.

While most Yanga fans expected to see their new signings, coach Krmpotic decided to rest the midfielder from Angola and he has now opened up on why he did so.

“He is a very good player, very talented but he is not yet ready to play for 90 minutes especially against a strong opponent like Tanzania Prisons,” Krmpotic is quoted by Daily News.

On the match, the Serbian trainer admitted his team was not at their best especially in the first half and while they improved in the second period, they did not use their chances.

“In the second half, we were better but if you do not score, it means it was bad while insisting that they have enough time to correct the shortfalls which emerged,” Krmpotic continued.

The Tanzania Prisons coach was happy they had managed to grind out a draw against the top side.

“The good thing about our team is that we are lucky to keep the same squad for a long time such that only two players were released during the last transfer window. The rest were there last season.

"We are not complaining about what we have pocketed from the match since we were not dominated like the way people think, only we showed them some respect.”

Apart from Carlinhos, Yanga also signed, Yacouba Songne from , Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda from AS of Burundi, Emmanuel Charles from Mbao FC, Kibwana Shomari from Mtibwa Sugar, Waziri Junior from Mbao, Zawasi Mauya from Kagera Sugar, and defender Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union.

This is after the club released 14 players among them Patrick Sibomana, ex- striker Gnamien Yikpe, Papy Tshishimbi, David Molinga, Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

Yanga will next take on Mbeya City at Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.