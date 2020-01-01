Yanga SC coach Kaze wins monthly Mainland Premier League award

The Jangwani giants’ coach picked up his first award since joining the league after three straight wins in the mainland league

Young Africans (Yanga SC) boss Cedric Kaze has scooped the award as the best manager for the month of October in the Mainland .

The Burundian tactician, who joined the Jangwani giants after the exit of Zlatko Krmpotic, won three straight matches, against Polisi , KMC and Biashara United which moved them from third position to second.

Kaze won the award ahead of Aristica Cioaba of Azam FC and Francis Baraza of Biashara United.

Meanwhile, Simba midfielder Clatous Chama has explained why he decided against joining rivals Yanga.

Yanga are understood to have listed the Zambian as their primary transfer target but Chama said the demands made by one official from the club pushed him away from listening to the offer.

“My agent video called one of Yanga bosses and told him that we were together and were discussing the possibility of joining the club when my current contract ends,” Chama told Mwanaspoti.

“During the talk, the official revealed to me what offer Yanga were putting on the table. But the trick lied in the demands he made as he wanted to pocket a certain amount of money should I sign for Yanga.

“Without dwelling much on that talk, I cut the story short and told my agent that I still have an active Simba contract and so, there was no way I was going to sign another contract with another club.

“The Yanga boss even wanted to travel to Zambia for more talks but I told my agent I would not meet with him at all.”

The Zambian further stated his chances of remaining with Wekundu wa Msimbazi are high even though contract extension talks are yet to be finalised.

“Negotiations between me and Simba are taking a good direction and there are a few demands I have made before I can extend the contract with the club,” the former Lusaka Dynamos star revealed. “But I can confirm the talks are going on well.

“If we continue with the talks as we have done and because I believe Simba officials are going to agree with me, then I am going to sign a new contract in the next few days.”

Simba signed Chama in 2018 on a one-year deal which was later extended by two years. The contract is expected to expire at the end of the season.