Yanga SC coach Kaze: We’ve just begun, good things coming

The Burundian made the confident statement after leading his new team to a 1-0 win on Thursday to maintain an unbeaten record

Young Africans (Yanga SC) head coach Cedric Kaze believes the future is very bright for the Mainland giants.

After leading Yanga to a 1-0 win over Polisi on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten run, Kaze has now stated the victory marked just the beginning of many good things.

The 1-0 win – in Kaze’ first game in charge since he was appointed to replace Zlatko Krmpotic – ensured Timu ya Wananchi moved above their archrivals Simba SC and go second.

More teams

“We have just begun, good things are coming ahead,” Kaze told Mwanaspoti.

The Burundian also explained in detail the kind of stay he wants to be implemented at Yanga as they look to win the league title for the first time in three seasons.

“I want to see players are able to maintain possession and able to build play from the back into the opponents’ area,” he added.

“Even if we will be playing against a team that will be pressing us hard in our area, I would not want to see any of my players kicking away the ball without any plan.

“I want to see that we build our play from the back until we enter into the opponents’ area. If a player has to kick the ball away unnecessarily then it must be in a situation that would have just demanded that action.

“If you can look at the previous games that Yanga have played in the league, you will see there is a big difference with the game against Polisi Tanzania.”

Kaze added that he was slightly satisfied in how the team played against Polisi Tanzania at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“Despite their strength, we were able to possess the ball and create passes from the back until when we scored the goal,” the former Vital’ O coach concluded.

“Haruna Niyonzima, for now, has not been able to fully do what I want but I believe this is just the beginning and going forward he and other players will be in a better position to do what they are asked to.

Article continues below

“We were not able to create a lot of chances and the few that we managed to create were not clinical enough to make sure we utilised them and get goals.

“But again, all my players can play the way I would want them to.”

Yanga will be up against KMC FC without injured Balama Mapinduzi on Sunday.