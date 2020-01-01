Yanga SC coach Kaze reveals what he told Mwadui's Mussa after 5-0 loss

Timu ya Wananchi are on 37 points after 15 games while Azam FC are second on the table with 27 points

Yanga SC coach Cedric Kaze has revealed he went to encourage Mwadui FC goalkeeper Mussa Mbise in order for him not to be negatively impacted by the number of goals conceded on Saturday.

Yacouba Songne played a starring role as Timu ya Wananchi defeated their hosts 5-0 at Sokoine Stadium to open a 10-point gap on top of the Mainland League table.

The Burkinabe scored a brace and set up goals for Deus Kaseke and Tuisila Kisinda before Lamine Moro scored the fifth.

"Football is about friendship and encouragement," Kaze told reporters after the match.

"I was just encouraging the player after he conceded the goals, telling him it should not negatively impact him in his career.

"These are usual things in football and he will bounce back and be one of the best."

The Burundian was impressed with the way his charges played, stating the result will boost the confidence of the 27-time league champions.

"Another three points that we came for, and I am glad we have managed to get them," Kaze added.

"The players showed their quality and it is true scoring goals increases the confidence of the team and players, individually, and it will help us to confidently approach forthcoming matches."

The Tanzanian transfer window will open on December 15 and the soft-spoken tactician has explained the process he will be engaging in before deciding to bring in a new player.

"Regarding the transfer window, I will sit with the board and decide because we do not want to sign a player for the sake of it. We want to sign a player who will bring quality to the team," he revealed.

"We do not want to make panic buys or maybe sign players because people are pressuring us to do so.

"We will analyse the team and see the department that needs to be strengthened and see the players at our proposal. If we get a good player who fits in the needy department then we will go for him but if not, we will do with what we have."

