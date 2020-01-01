Yanga SC coach Eymael would love to see Simba SC play without key players

The Belgian tactician reveals to Goal the tough conditions he is working under as they fight to finish second with one match to go

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has blamed the team’s inconsistent run in the Mainland and to missing his key players owing to various reasons.

The Jangwani Street-based giants are fighting to finish the season in the second position after losing the chance to win a direct ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup following the humiliating 4-1 defeat against rivals Simba SC in the semi-finals of the domestic cup.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal how he has struggled in recent weeks to come up with a winning side, as several key players are either out injured while others have walked out of the team, giving the example of Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who is yet to report to training since the Simba defeat.

Eymael has further said he would love to see Simba in the same situation so he can observe what kind of results they will get from their matches.

“I am playing for the last few weeks with eight key players missing out and in these eight players you have my regular three from the midfield,” Eymael told Goal on Friday.

“You can also add [Morrison] that was the best winger here, but I have not seen him since we lost to Simba, then you can add the other very good winger Deus [Kaseke] who got unfair red card Wednesday, and you can add two experienced central defenders Lamine Moro injured last Wednesday during the game....and Kevin [Yondani] who is absent without reason since last week...the same with international winger from Rwanda Patrick Sibomana.

“Then you can add to that four very unprofessional players who are coming at very few training sessions Ally Ally, Banka, Dante and Dauda...imagine those are the conditions that we currently working under here at Yanga.

“I would love to see any other team...including Simba working under the same conditions and see how they can perform to their maximum. I have to say also that our injuries are injuries contracted during the games and not during training sessions and always during challenges or intentional tackles.”

On whether Yanga have released 13 players, among them Kenyan custodian Farouk Shikalo, Eymael said: “Those are stupid rumours, they are are propaganda, nothing like that has happened.”

Yanga are sitting on 69 points, same as second-placed Azam FC with one match remaining to end the season.