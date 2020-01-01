Yanga SC coach Eymael reveals new training regime and interest in Sarpong

The tactician says the new style of training is aimed at increasing the pace at which players get fit before the league possibly resumes in June

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has revealed the new training regime they have adopted as they prepare for a potential Vodacom (VPL) return.

With the Tanzanian government, the Football Federation (TFF) and the Premier League Board (TPLB) all in agreement the VPL should return in June, Yanga have increased their training sessions per day.

Eymael says the players are monitored closer than before and have been divided into groups under one supervisor.

Under him are Bernard Morrison, captain Papy Tshishimbi, Lamine Moro, Ditram Nchimbi, Said Juma and Haruna Niyonzima.

“We have altered the training programme and also the players have been divided into groups to see how they are doing their training. We will also closely assess whether they are up to the task or the training levels have gone down a bit,” Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

“The technical bench has decided to take this initiative in order to ensure every player is doing what is required of him. It will also help us prevent the players not to avoid doing the laid down training programmes and that they do what they have been asked to every day.

“I think the two training sessions a day will help players to reach the highest level of fitness before we meet and do joint sessions.”

The former AFC coach says he has been thorough on players in order to ensure they honour what the training guidelines tell them.

“I have been tough on the players I am handling but even the others have told them I will not entertain jokes at all,” he added.

“If anyone will take lightly the training guide, we will know when we meet at the training session and any punishment can be meted out on those who fail to meet the required standards.”

On his part, Said Makapu said even though players are training hard, their levels would surely be not as high as when the league was suspended.

“We have been following exactly what the coaches have asked us to but what I know is that when we shall finally resume matches, you will see the fitness levels of the players will not be as high as we were during the last matches we played,” Makapu told Mwanaspoti.

Finally, Eymael has revealed his interest to work with the former Rayon Sports striker Michael Sarpong.

“He is a good striker and I would love to work with him especially for the international matches if we will be successful to qualify,” the Belgian coach was quoted as saying by Mwanaspoti.

“He is a fighter when he is on the pitch and has the hunger to score goals every now and then.

“I believe with his presence and in good combination with the striking department, we will do a good job. We are still rebuilding our squad and we need better players.”

The Ghanaian forward was let go by Rayon Sports over claims he abused the club's top officials in March.