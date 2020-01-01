Yanga SC coach Eymael: I have forgiven Morrison and ready to work with him

The Belgian tactician says he has forgiven the Ghanaian forward and he is ready to field him in more matches

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has forgiven forward Bernard Morrison and promised to use his services until the end of the season.

The Ghanaian player has not been a regular starter for the Jangwani Street-based giants, only managing to come on as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw against Azam FC after the Mainland resumed on June 13.

The player is at loggerheads with the club after it emerged he had been approached by rivals Simba SC over a possible transfer in the coming window, a move which irked Yanga’s top brass who vowed to teach him a lesson by asking the coach to bench him in the remaining matches.

Eymael has now told Goal he has forgiven the player after he reported to training on Thursday as they prepare for their next league matches against Biashara United and Kagera Sugar.

“I have forgiven [Morisson] and I am now ready to work with him,” Eymael told Goal on Friday.

“He came to training on Thursday and apologised to me and the players and he also came to me after training for a long chat and explained to me why he has not been coming to training.

“I think I have understood his situation and like a father, I have forgiven him, I don’t want to keep a grudge with the player, I have told him I am ready to work with him, he has also promised to commit himself with good displays.”

Asked whether the player will now be involved in the coming match against Biashara United, Eymael said: “Morrison has shown the commitment to come back and get involved but let us wait and see, I don’t want to comment on that issue now.

“What I am sure about, he will definitely be available to play against Simba in the semi-finals of the , for the next two away matches in Shinyanga, I don’t think he will be able to make the squad.”

In a recent interview, Morrison - who initially signed a short-term deal with Yanga although there has been a push and pull between him and the team since the league resumed - did not hide his love for Yanga supporters even though contract issues have threatened their relationship.

The former star admitted he had lost trust with some of the Yanga officials but said he did not have issues with fans.

“First of all, I would like to say thank you to the fans for their support during our last game against Azam. I was away for the last two games but when I came, they showed me love so I will thank them and always appreciate their support,” Morrison told Global TV.

“On matters of contract, I have heard people say I do not want to play for Yanga and a lot of other things but I just want them to know that when I got into this country I trained and played in two games before I even had a contract with Yanga.

“That shows I have a love for the club and I came here to work. When I spoke with the coach, he told me to have trust with the management and him because they will bring the contract since they were still talking about it.”

Yanga are keen to finish the season in the second position and also clinch the FA Cup.