Yanga SC coach Eymael explains why Yondani did not start against Simba SC

The tactician picked Said Makapu instead of the defender who had been a regular member of the starting line-up for Wananchi

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has revealed why defender Kevin Yondani did not start during their match against Simba SC last Sunday.

Eymael lined up Said Makapu in place of Yondani as Yanga went on to beat their Mainland archrivals with a 1-0 scoreline during the last meeting of the Kariakoo Derby in the ongoing Vodacom (VPL) season.

“Every player has their own areas of individual brilliance and it is not that [Kevin] Yondani is not a good player. We did a critical analysis of Simba's striking department and realised they have quite tall players there,” Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

“There is John Bocco and Meddie Kagere who are quite taller than Yondani but [Said] Makapu is taller than both and he really did well to thwart dangers presented by Simba every time they attacked.

“Makapu deserved to serve us in that position even though many had used to seeing him play in a different position.”

Makapu was signed by Yanga from Shangani FC after impressing during an international match with Taifa Stars and penned a three-year contract last year.

The former AFC and Rayon Sports tactician also explained the benefits his players have always been getting from the rotational policy.

“Rotating players has been my philosophy because I always want to learn of the players' capabilities beyond their usual positions,” explained the experienced tactician.

“The result of rotation has seen a number of players called up for national duties. It is always advisable to help players develop capabilities of playing in different positions.”

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije picked eight players from Yanga in his provisional squad that was scheduled to face in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier later in March.

Goalkeeper Metacha Mnata, defender and captain Juma Abdul, defenders Yondani, Makapu, Mapinduzi Balama, midfielder Feisal Salum, and striker Ditram Nchimbi were all called up for international duty.

All featured against Simba but Yondani was introduced five minutes before the final whistle as Yanga picked up four points from their long-time rivals.