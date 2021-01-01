Yanga SC close to appointing ex-Al Merrikh’s Al-Nabi as head coach

Timu ya Wananchi have been searching for a new man to take charge of the team and a sources has revealed the Tunisian is a prime candidate

Tanzanian giants Yanga SC are close to appointing Noureddine Al-Nabi as their new head coach, Goal understands.

The Mainland Premier League giants have been in the market since early March when Cedric Kaze was relieved of his duties after a loss to Coastal Union and according to a high-level source, they have settled on the Tunisian.

"Negotiations with the club is over and now it is the small issue of when he will come and how he will travel," the source told Goal. "But again between now and then something else might happen and change everything so we can just wait until then and see."

Al-Nabi was recently in charge of Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh but he was let go after just three games at the club. The Tunisian, 56, is reportedly going to be unveiled before Yanga play Azam FC on Sunday.

Further, Goal understands, the tactician is keen to arrive with members of his backroom staff and that puts Juma Mwambusi's place in an uncertain position.

Yanga had already confirmed Mwambusi, who has been working as an interim head coach since Kaze's departure, will be maintained as an assistant in order to guide the new coach.

"We are in the last stages of getting the new coach and we hope that before we get back on the pitch, a new coach must be around already," Yanga's administrative and technical advisor Senzo Mazingisa said.

"Mwambusi will maintain his place in order to help the incoming [coach] because he understands the team, its culture and mission."



"Not that we do not trust Mwambusi, no, we have always had trust in him but what we need is just to get him a helper who will help the club attain its objectives.

"We understand that we might not succeed in the league without having a man of Mwambusi's knowledge and that is why we will retain him."

Initially, former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne had been linked with the job although the Frenchman is understood to have applied for the Democratic Republic of Congo's head coach position.

Yanga will be under a third coach in the season as they hired Zlatko Krmpotc and fired him at the beginning of the season. Kaze was then brought on board before four draws in six matches and the Coastal Union loss cost him the job.

Yanga are still in the title race as they hope to end a three-season wait where their archrivals Simba SC have been successful. They will host Gwambina FC on Tuesday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium for a Premier League game.