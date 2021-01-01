Yanga SC claim 3-1 win over Gwambina FC to open five-point gap

Mtibwa Sugar also managed to defeat Coastal Union 2-0 as KMC and Biashara United settled for a 1-1 draw

Yanga SC made it two wins in a row after emerging 3-1 victors over Gwambina FC in the Tanzania Mainland League at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

Ditram Nchimbi, Saidi Ntibazonkiza, and Bakari Mwamnyeto scored for Wananchi with Jimson Mwanuke scoring for the debutants.

It was the 27-time champions who started the game on a high and were rewarded in the 19th minute when Nchimbi unleashed a fierce shot from 20 yards which the goalkeeper failed to keep out.

Yacouba Songne came close twice but failed to get the ball in the back of the net ensuring the former champions went to the break with a slim lead.

Four minutes after the break, substitute Mwanuke beat Farouk Shikhalo from 20 yards to level matters.

Wananchi upped their tempo and Mwamnyeto ensured they got the third goal on the 52nd minute before Ntibazonkiza sealed the win with the third in stoppage-time.

Yanga are now on 57 points after 26 matches, five points more than Simba SC who are second after 22 games.

At Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Mtibwa Sugar silenced their hosts, Coastal Union 2-0.

It took the Sugar Millers 20 minutes to put the ball in the back of the net. George Makaya managed to beat the defenders, and with only the goalkeeper to beat, he opted to pass the ball to an unmarked Jaffary Kibaya who had no problem finding the back of the net.

In the 30th minute, the visitors doubled their advantage. Juma Nyangi picked the run of Kibaya who managed to beat two defenders before completing his brace. It was his fifth goal this season.

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC and Biashara Mara United settled for a 1-1 draw in another top-tier assignment.

The defenders failed to clear the ball from the danger zone and it fell to Ghanaian Christian Zigah who converted from close range in the 45th minute.

The hosts equalized in the 48th minute. The ball was handled in the 18-yard area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Emmanuel Mvuyekure sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it even.

In the 63rd minute, Biashara had a chance to score from the penalty spot after a KMC defender handled the ball. Juma Kaseja dived the right way to deny Deo Judika Mafie.

Yanga SC XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Kibwana Shomari, Adeyum Saleh, Dickson Job, Abdallah Shaibu, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Carlos Carlinhos, Yacouba Songne, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi

Subs: Ramadhan Kabwili, Paulo Godfrey, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Juma, Haruna Niyonzima, Michael Sarpong, Saidi Ntibazonkiza

Gwambina FC XI: Ibrahim Isihaka, Rajabu Rashidi, Gustapha Saimoni, Baraka Mtui, Novart Lufunga, Yussuph Kagoma, Meshack Mwamita, Yusuf Lwenge, Paulo Nonga, Rajabu Athumani, Japhet Mayungu.

Subs: Mohamed Makaka, Hamad Nassoro, Amos Kidinilo, Salim Sheshe, Mrisho Ngassa, Salum Kipaga, Jimson Mwanuke