Yanga SC chairman Msolla: We need to patiently motivate new players

Timu ya Wananchi started their 2020/21 campaign last weekend with a draw and will be aiming at defeating Mbeya City this weekend

Yanga SC are hoping their five new foreign players will be ready in about two weeks to get back to full fitness and help the team perform in the Mainland League.

Carlinhos, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacouba Songne, Michael Sarpong and Mukoko Tonombe are the new players Wananchi brought on board for the new campaign.

"We had a chance to see some of the players we signed in our last game [against Tanzania Prisons], and we all agree they proved they deserved to be in our team," club chairman Mshindo Msolla told Mwanaspoti.

"They are quality players, they know they have a huge debt to pay and they are desperate to perform for Yanga.

"I overheard coach [Zlatko Krmpotic] saying he needs 10 to 15 days with the new players. So let us be patient and continue motivating them to help the team win and not to do something which will demoralize them."

The administrator has also urged the fans to give the technical bench time to prepare the team better for future assignments.

"We have good coaches and players as well, the only concern is that they met late," Msolla added.

"Both players and the technical bench need some time together in their bid to build a team. All we should do is give them time and avoid unnecessary criticism which will negatively affect the playing unit.

"There are some players who did not get a chance to play [against Tanzania Prisons], but in no way does it imply that they are not good. It is just that they were not match fit after missing competitive football for some time."

The official also appreciated the impact the team sponsors have had on rebuilding the team for the 2020/21 campaign.

"I take the opportunity to thank GSM for the big job they have done in making the signings possible in cooperation with the management; we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."

The Jangwani Street-based charges are targeting their first league title in four seasons.

After getting a point last weekend in their league outing, Wananchi will be aiming at getting all the three points when they host Mbeya City on Sunday.