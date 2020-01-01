'Yanga SC celebrate top position as if they’ve won league title' - Simba SC’s Manara

Timu ya Wannanchi picked up their seventh point after beating Kagera Sugar and the Wekundu wa Msimbazi official has taunted them

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has taken a jibe at Yanga SC's position at the top of the Mainland table.

Yanga went top after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Kagera Sugar, which means they are now top of the table with seven points. New players Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe combined to ensure Yanga picked up the victory at Kaitaba Stadium.

Kisinda’s run down the right-wing before providing an accurate cross was enough for the former AS Vita defensive midfielder to fire home and help Yanga get a second consecutive victory of the same margin.

“Very simple, if you want to believe it [that Yanga are at the top because Simba are yet to play a game] wait for today's match,” Manara said in a Facebook post.

“The way Yanga have celebrated for being at the top of the league table you might think they are the new champions of the league in town. They have just held that top position for other people.”

Simba will play unbeaten Biashara United at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday after the previous 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

On the other hand, Yanga coach Zlatko Krmpotic was left a rather satisfied man after the slim win against the Sugar Millers.

“We created two or three very clear chances and we managed to use one of them in the end and that is why I feel happy for my team,” the former Zesco United coach told Mwanaspoti.

“Although I am happy for them because of the victory, we need to play even better in the next games.”

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar’s coach Mecky Maxime felt they needed to win in order to get their players encouraged.

“The game has been good and we hoped of getting a win especially given how we played,” Maxime, who was a Yanga target to fill the assistant coach position recently, said.

“We really had to win in order to get the players' morale back given that we have not been able to pick good results in the last games.

“We have lost and we have to encourage ourselves as a team. We still have a lot of matches ahead and I hope we will get victories.”

Kagera Sugar will face KMC FC and Azam FC in the next two games.