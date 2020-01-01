Yanga SC captain Tshishimbi set the record straight on his appearance against Simba SC

The 30-year-old midfielder has been accused of playing in the FA Cup quarter-finals when not fully fit

Yanga SC captain Tshishimbi has explained his inclusion in the first 11 against Simba SC in the quarter-finals.

The two teams met on July 12 with Wekundu wa Msimbazi claiming the Kariakoo Derby bragging rights after emerging 4-1 victors. However, many felt the poor show by the Jangwani based team was partly contributed by the inclusion of the midfielder.

"I want to shed light in the circumstances that surrounded my involvement in our game against Simba," Tshishimbi told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"It is something I never wanted to talk about but circumstances have forced me to. I have seen some misleading information online, among the fans and some officials as well, and now I want to put the record straight."

The 30-year-old started by revealing his discussion with the doctor regarding his injury.

"There was a rehabilitation program I was following during my time out as prescribed by the doctor," the Congolese continued.

"The process was meant to help me get rid of my pain and to heal fast. Yes, I could have played even in that situation but the doctor advised me to return to action when fully fit in order to be effective for my team.

"This is because my playing position needs a lot of energy and aggressiveness. You might also get injured in the process because of the physicality involved and for that reason, I agreed with the doctor to wait until I fully recover."

Then the player explained why he was involved in the first team against Simba despite these challenges.

"I fully recovered when the Simba game was close and after training, the technical bench expressed their delight regarding my return.

Article continues below

"They asked whether I could play and I told them maybe in the last 40 minutes since my body is re-adjusting after being out for some time. I knew much was needed from me and I was trying to avoid being sluggish.

"The technical bench felt it was important for me to start the match owing to the condition of the entire playing unit. I decided to fight for the team and give my best, owing to my love for the club.

"So those saying I forced my way into the starting 11 do not know what transpired."