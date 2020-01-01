Yanga SC captain Tshishimbi believes team will be ready to play after two weeks

The Jangwani based side is aiming at winning the domestic Cup to play in continental competitions

Yanga SC captain Papy Tshishimbi believes two weeks will be enough for the team to get back to match fitness in preparations for the Mainland League restart.

The top-tier will resume on June 13 and the 27-time league champions reported back to training on Tuesday, May 25. The Congolese midfielder believes it will not take the Jangwani based side a lot of time to get their competitive edge back.

"We are not badly off, remember all players have been training despite the pandemic," Tshishimbi told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"Two weeks are all we need to get back to match fitness; they will be enough for the players to gel and compete again. Players need to have the self-confidence to ensure we get wins in the remaining league matches."

Yanga SC are third on the table with 51 points after 27 matches, 20 points less than their bitter rivals Simba SC who have played 28 games.

Wananchi are still keen on getting their feet on continental assignment through winning the . In the quarter-finals, they will be playing Kagera Sugar with the winner playing either Simba or defending champions Azam FC.

In an earlier interview with Goal, Belgian head coach Luc Eymael stated it will be impossible for Yanga to win the league and their focus is on the domestic competition.

Eymael had stated in an earlier interview that the team is targeting the FA Cup since the league is way beyond them, considering they are 20 points behind leaders Simba SC.

"It is impossible to win the league, if we win the league it will be a big miracle, the gap [between Yanga and Simba] was too big when I arrived and we cannot be champions this season," Eymael said.

Article continues below

"Our focus now is to make sure we finish on the best position and that can be possible, especially finish in second place behind Simba."

Just like Yanga, Azam are hoping to successfully defend their title to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. The Chamazi based side are 17 points behind Simba on the league table and their chances of winning the league are slim.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for June 27-28.