Yanga SC cannot afford Horoya AC's Makambo - Zahera

The Congolese states the striker is settled and enjoying life in West Africa and cannot sign for Wananchi

Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera believes former team Yanga SC cannot afford to buy back striker Heritier Makambo.

The 26-year-old ditched the 27-time champions last season and joined Horoya AC of Guinea. The DR Congo striker went on to sign a three-year contract with the West African side but reports indicate Wananchi are interested in re-signing the player.

"It will be a very tough assignment to convince Makambo to sign for Yanga again," Zahera told Mwanaspoti.

"I spoke with the player and he revealed the wages at Horoya can be compared to those of which cannot be matched by Yanga. He was never paid that amount while at the club and I do not think Yanga can afford to pay him the amount he is getting right now.

"It is not practical for [Makambo] to leave his better life in Guinea and return to Yanga."

Moments ago, the tactician had also revealed striker David Molinga is unhappy at the club and is set to leave at the end of the season.

"Molinga is unhappy at Yanga and will leave after his contract ends," Zahera told Mwanaspoti.

"He is a quality striker and it is the reason he has scored eight goals despite limited playing time. The good news is that there is a team that is keen on acquiring his services."

The tactician signed countryman Molinga in July 2019. However, many are divided regarding his quality and consistency at the club and the arrival of Belgian tactician Luc Eymael has worsened the situation as he has been regularly overlooked.

It is not clear where Molinga will be playing as the coach decided against revealing the imminent destination.

Eymael had earlier stated he will be signing new strikers for the club to boost the attacking department.